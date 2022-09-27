Ballarat snack food business owner and volunteer group founder is putting herself forward for the November state election.
Ellen Burns, owner of We Bar None, will be standing for the Greens in Wendouree, up against Labor's Juliana Addison, Sam McIntosh for the Liberal Party and Animal Justice Party's Bryn Hills.
Ms Burns said she has been looking forward to announcing her candidacy.
"It is one of those funny things where you work on it for quite a while behind the scenes ... it is exciting to get it out there finally," she said.
In 2020 Ms Burns was a candidate for Ballarat's North Ward, she was one of three Greens endorsed candidates across the city and she finished third in first preference counts.
She said she enjoyed the 2020 campaign despite some other candidates finding it "too stressful".
"I had a really good time getting out there and meeting different people," Ms Burns said.
"I heard from them about what they were struggling with or what was important to them."
Ms Burns said a top priority for the Wendouree seat will be cost of living.
"As much as we hear the term all over the place at the moment, it really has to be one of the biggest issues," she said.
"I run a volunteer group that addresses food insecurity [The Hidden Orchard] and I see firsthand how many Ballarat residents are struggling with food security."
Ms Burns said improvements to the public transport system and housing standard will also have a flow on effect to cost of living pressures.
She said public transport is " really not an option" when it takes 20 minutes for her to get to a bus stop from home.
She would also like to see better quality houses as Ballarat continues to grow.
"We are building houses that have minimum insulation, then we have people freezing in their homes, but unable to turn the heater on whenever they want because of the bills."
Following a shift to The Greens in the May federal election Ms Burns said she looks forward to seeing how the state election plays out.
"We know the vast majority of people want strong action on climate change."
