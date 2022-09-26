A talented setlist has been locked in for the long-awaited Cabaret Festival as performers take to the stage for the first time.
Artistic director Issie Hart said they had been "very busy bringing it all together".
"I am so excited and delighted, we have the most beautiful program," Hart said.
The festival had been absent from Ballarat's calendar for a number of years and returned in 2021 in an online capacity.
"We have heard people are really excited to have their festival back and we are delighted to bring it back to them," Hart said.
Hart, along with musical director Vicky Jacobs, have partnered with the Ballarat Arts Foundation to mentor local up-and-coming talent who will open the festival on Friday, November 18.
"We are hoping that it will be a great opportunity for local artists to meet other artists to create further opportunities for themselves," Hart said.
Local talent Vivian Fonteyn's new show Born in a Trunk will then make its Ballarat debut.
"It is my coming-of-age story about how I found myself in the modern world," Fonteyn said.
Fonteyn said it would be a lot of fun performing with an orchestra for the first time.
The performance includes songs from Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi and Queen.
Fonteyn is now in the process of arranging those songs to be suitable for piano, bass, drums and strings.
Each night there are evening performances hosted by Hart and secret shows you can only attend by rocking up early and being in the right place at the right time.
Lance DeBoyle from LanceTV Ballarat will then kick the Saturday program off with a LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Brunch Event.
"I think it is great - not only for the art scene in general, but specifically for Ballarat people. I think arts is a really good thing, and having the Ballarat cabaret festival happening here brings back live performances to Ballarat," DeBoyle said.
Tickets are available at ballaratcabaretfestival.com
