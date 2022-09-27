A few talented western Victorian photographers have surpassed their artistry prowess taking out the coveted grand prize awards at this year's Lal Lal Moorabool Photography Group competition.
Geelong-based photographer Kate Featherston, who studied a photography diploma at Ballarat's Oxygen College, was awarded the mayor's grand prize award for her image, The Acoustic Dream.
Ms Featherston said she was inspired to enter her photo into the competition after receiving promising compliments from peers while studying at Oxygen College.
"We were supposed to get a silhouette portrait for one of our assignments and I ended up taking my sons to Dogs Rocks in Batesford, about this time last year, and I saw this tree and it looked sort of oriental and I asked my son to stand under the tree with his guitar and it really created this mesmerising picture as if the tree was looking over him," she said.
"When I submitted it to school I ended up getting some rave reviews about it and I thought to submit it (into the competition)."
Ms Featherston said, while it was slightly overwhelming to receive the mayor's prize, she was extremely happy to take out the win.
"I haven't won anything as big as this before so it was great to be acknowledged," she said.
Moorabool Shire Council mayor Tom Sullivan said he selected Ms Featherston's photo for the award due to its striking nature.
"Her photo really grabbed my attention and it was lovely how she captured that silhouette and the vividness of it all was really breathtaking," Cr Sullivan said.
"It's a credit to the organisers of the competition and how they've captured the community here in Lal Lal as well as the broader region."
Mount Cole cattle farmer Brooke Howells won the grand prize in the novice category for her photo Hanging Around which depicts the blooming of oat grains at the start of the the 2021/2022 harvest season.
Ms Howells said she was "over the moon" to have been announced as a grand prize recipient.
"I was ecstatic because I really wasn't expecting it," she said.
While Ms Featherston is focusing more on health these days, having battled thyroid disease for more than 15 years, she said she hoped to take her photography further.
"My dream job is be a full-time landscape photographer," she said.
Similarly, Ms Howells said her goal was to start a photography business in her hometown.
"I want to be able to showcase my country and where I'm from," she said.
Lyn Steele was awarded the grand prize in the open section for her photo, Sunrise in the Fog.
The competition's people choice and youth grand prize awards will be announced on October 19.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
