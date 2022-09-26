A number of guns allegedly stolen from a rural property near Ballarat have not been located and pose a "significant" risk to the community, a court has heard.
Accused man Matthew Hind, 33, was denied bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday for charges related to the alleged theft from a Scotsburn property this year.
Police say between 9am and 11am on July 28, Hind and three co-accused - a 34-year-old Haddon man, a 32-year-old Ballarat man and a 27-year-old Haddon woman - gained access to the property via a rear door and targeted a firearms safe.
The safe contained four guns: a Remington 308 centerfire rifle, Tikka 223 centerfire rifle, Sako 300 centerfire rifle and Sako 338 centerfire rifle, which had not been located.
The court heard evidence included text messages between the four accused, a photograph of the three accused men lifting the safe at the accused woman's residence, and an image of a hand drawn map of the Scotsburn property that had been edited via image messaging app SnapChat to highlight entry points at the address.
Hind was arrested on August 24 following the execution of a search warrant at the Sebastopol property where he was living.
Police allege they had to force entry into Hind's bungalow after he refused to open the door and was observed attempting to flush a small quantity of methylamphetamine down a toilet.
The search allegedly found a second bag containing a small quantity of methylamphetamine, one ecstasy tablet, a mobile phone with number matching communications between the accused and clothes matching what Hind was wearing in the photograph evidence.
A Mitsubishi alleged to have been used in the burglary was also located at the Sebastopol address and was found to contain a taser and a small hatchet.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said, given Hind's criminal history, which spanned 29 pages and contained similar offending, there were no bail conditions that could reduce the accused's risk to the community at this time.
"It is exceptionally serious offending," Mr Radford said.
"While the safe was uncovered, the firearms were not.
"That is a significant risk to the community.
"There has been no identification by the accused that has helped police with the recovery of those items."
Hind's supporters wept in court as his bail was declined.
The matter will return to court in November.
