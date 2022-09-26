Would a career in mental health suit you?

Would a career in mental health suit you?

This is branded content.

If your desire to make a difference is the main driving force in your career, a role in the mental health industry may be your calling. Mental health is an integral aspect of our livelihoods, and we need to maintain a healthy mindset in order to live happy, balanced lives.

When life's struggles come our way, sometimes we can't cope completely on our own, and that's okay. That's where mental health professionals come in.

Mental health workers assist individuals with any personal issues or struggles they may be facing. These professionals work in a range of roles across the mental health industry, all driven by the same purpose: to help individuals live their happiest lives.



Some positions in the mental health world include:

Counsellor

Psychologist

Social worker

Psychiatrist

It's important to know the ins and outs of the industry before diving into a career. The mental health field isn't an easy one - it can be emotionally taxing and isn't like the movies. Mental health workers are exposed to all sorts of trauma and struggles each unique individual faces, every day of their career. However, it's extremely rewarding and fulfilling for those who are suited to this sort of career.

Dan Auerbach, Founder and Co-Director of Associated Counsellors & Psychologists, says that empathy and compassion are the two most important traits a person needs if they're thinking about getting into mental health work.

"Being open to people's emotions and getting comfortable with deep emotion," Dan explains, is absolutely essential.

"It's a real privilege to hear someone's story," Dan says.



"For me, it's about listening with both an intellectual and an emotional ear to the ground."

Dan explains that counsellors and other mental health professionals hold appointments with clients from all walks of life. Every individual has a unique story to tell, and you'll get to hear a lot of them.

"When I started out in private practice I used to see five or six patients with a couple of breaks and an hour for lunch. For a while, that would mean up to 30 sessions a week," Dan says.

Amber Rules, a psychotherapist specialising in addiction, says that she originally thought psychotherapy was just giving people advice.

"It was only later that I realised counselling is about compassionately and curiously lending your mind to someone for 50 minutes, and seeing what comes of that," she says.

While mental health professionals help clients with their personal struggles for a certain period of time, they often don't get to see the outcome of their hard work, Amber explains.

"For me, it's an absolute joy when I hear from a client who says they are doing well, or have been able to shift some patterns they were unhappy with."

Amber believes it's significant for a mental health worker to have experienced being in the client's shoes before working in this industry, so they have a heightened sense of understanding.

"I don't think you can truly offer empathy or understanding if you don't know what it's like to sit on the client's couch," Amber says.

Empathy is a key soft skill required in a mental health career, but it's only one in an arsenal of innate skills and traits that make someone perfect for this field of work. Communication, active listening, openness and a passion for your own self-care form the foundation of a great mental health professional.

These traits ensure you have the capacity to effectively help others, while also looking after yourself in this challenging and high-stress environment.

Bolstering your innate skills and traits with formal training is an essential step to take before stepping into a mental health role. Finding a course that suits your goals and experience can feel like a big hurdle, but course comparison sites like Training.com.au streamline the process.