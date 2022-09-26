A pile-up involving a truck and two cars is delaying traffic in the Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway, between Bacchus Marsh and Myrniong.
The alarm was raised at 2.35pm to an area near the Mortons Road / Sunny Hollow Lane underpass in Pentland Hills.
Ambulance Victorian said paramedics were assessing one person for injuries.
The area is less than 2km from the scene of an early-morning coach rollover last week.
Ballan and Bacchus Marsh police have been directing traffic around the area, which has been reduced to one lane as Bacchus Marsh CFA volunteers clear away debris.
A specialist rescue unit from Bacchus Marsh State Emergency Service has also arrived at the accident to assist police.
Emergency services said no one was trapped in the collision.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
