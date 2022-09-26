The Courier

Another accident on Western Freeway at Pentland Hills

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:35am
Bacchus Marsh SES. Picture supplied

A pile-up involving a truck and two cars is delaying traffic in the Ballarat-bound lanes of the Western Freeway, between Bacchus Marsh and Myrniong.

