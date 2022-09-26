Two Loreto College Ballarat students remain in hospital five days after a horrifying bus crash on the Western Freeway.
In a statement posted online on Monday afternoon, Loreto College said the two students are "receiv(ing) care in hospital".
"All other students and staff are now recovering from home, and all are doing as well as can be expected in these circumstances," the statements reads.
"We express our thanks for the ongoing thoughts and prayers extended to all students, staff, and their families, along with others impacted by this event.
"We continue to be grateful for all of the support the Loreto community has received."
A chartered bus carrying 27 secondary students and four teachers heading to the airport for a NASA space camp in the US was allegedly struck by a truck while slowing for roadworks about 3.20am on Wednesday, causing it to roll off a cliff.
While two students were airlifted to hospital, no one was killed, with police noting seatbelts on the bus may have saved lives.
Police are continuing their investigations into the crash.
The school has offered counselling to families and staff.
