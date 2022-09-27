A drunk driver who blew four times the legal alcohol limit has been given a stern warning by a magistrate who told the man he was selfish for getting behind the wheel.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard the accused had consumed a bottle of Smirnoff-brand vodka before he was intercepted by police driving on Sutton Street in Delacombe on December 2 last year.
He was breathalysed and blew a reading of .214.
"It's a selfish act drinking a bottle of [vodka] and going driving," Magistrate Hugh Radford said.
"You're just lucky you didn't kill someone."
The car he was driving was impounded for $1600 on the day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty to related charges on Monday for the incident.
The court heard, while the accused had no history of drunk-driving, he would have to comply with a 21-month mandatory licence disqualification period because of his high-alcohol reading.
As the magistrate handed down his sentence, Mr Radford impressed the seriousness of drunk-driving on the man.
"You were four times the legal limit in the bicycle lane ... manoeuvring around traffic," Mr Radford said.
"You could've ended up killing someone or seriously injuring someone.
"If you had killed someone, you wouldn't be before me in the Magistrates' Court - you'd be before a judge and a jury in the County Court facing seven to 10 years' jail."
The man was placed on an 18-month community corrections order.
His licence disqualification period was dated from December 2 last year. He will be eligible to drive again in September, 2023.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.