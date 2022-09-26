Hunt for ute after Hepburn hit-run

The Courier

Ute slams into house, then drives off in Daylesford

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
Police are searching for a large white ute after it struck a house on a steep Daylesford street before driving off.

