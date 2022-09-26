Hunt for ute after Hepburn hit-run

Police are searching for a large white ute after it struck a house on a steep Daylesford street before driving off.
A woman in the Stanley Street home said via social media she was just 50cm away from the point of impact.
The incident was repoprted just after 8pm Saturday - the night of the AFL Grand Final - in central Daylesford.
Officers said the ute, a Mitsubishi Triton with a tray, lost control before sliding 40 metres over a neighbour's nature strip, into the front yard and smashing into the house.
The woman said the car hit a bush before hitting the house and pushing the brickwork inwards.
"In terms of impact on the house, it's fairly low-impact, but now the bricks have to be replaced and that can be expensive," Sergeant Ryan Newman said.
"Evidence suggests it was out of control.
"The debris has included a badge from the front of the car - so we know what kind of ute it is.
"There were also people who saw the ute drive away."
Sergeant Newman said the ute would have distinctive damage to the front - including the grille.
"We don't know if it's a local - or someone who was just visiting for the weekend," he said.
"But we're hoping someone who knows something will reach out and help with our enquiries."
Anyone with information should call Daylesford Police on 5348 2342 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
