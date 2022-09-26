The Courier

Flood warnings for Ballarat as rain approaches

Updated September 26 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:45am
UPDATED 4.45pm: The district around Ballarat should keep an eye out for flooding, with rain expected to hit on Monday night.

Local News

