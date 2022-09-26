Flood warnings for Ballarat as rain approaches

UPDATED 4.45pm: The district around Ballarat should keep an eye out for flooding, with rain expected to hit on Monday night.
The official advice messages, from VicEmergency, are in relation to the Loddon River, "upstream of Laanecoorie", the Moorabool, Barwon, and Leigh rivers, the Hopkins River, and Lake Corangamite.
"A low pressure system will bring rainfall to the flood watch area from Monday evening and during Tuesday. Further rainfall is forecast during Wednesday for the east of the state," the warning says.
"Catchments in the Flood Watch area are wet as a result of the recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments.
"Rainfall totals of 10-30 mm are forecast for western and central parts of the state overnight Monday and during Tuesday, with isolated higher totals up to 50 mm possible.
"Higher rainfall totals are possible depending on the position and intensity of the developing low pressure system.
"River rises and areas of minor flooding may develop in the western and central parts from Tuesday evening and in the North East and Gippsland from Wednesday.
"Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert."
Anyone who could be affected is urged to download the VicEmergency app and keep an eye out for further information.
More information is also available from the SES, or through ABC radio.
Never drive through flood waters.
