Train crossing upgrades are on the way in an effort to stop car collisions and near misses.
West of Ballarat at the Langi Kal Kai Road and Trawalla-Waterloo Road crossing in Trawalla, a boom barrier will be added to the existing flashing lights.
A boom will also be added to the Weighbridge Road crossing in Windermere.
The state government plans to start work on these in 2023 but a detailed timeline has not been set.
Along with the upgraded crossings, the state government is encouraging regional Victorians to be more aware around train stop signs after 30 near hits along the freight and passenger networks over the last five years.
Minister for transport Ben Carroll said in a statement "trains cannot stop quickly" so obeying the stop signs "avoids putting your life and the lives of others at risk".
The impact of a train and car collision is highlighted in the campaign as the mental-health of train drivers and first responders can be impacted.
The final report into the level crossing crash on Lydiard Street is expected to be released soon.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is currently in the external review stage before release.
Evening services along the Ballarat and Wendouree lines will be impacted this weekend as work continues for the Victorian Big Build.
On Friday September 30 trains in both directions from 8.30pm will be replaced by coaches for the entire journey.
The 9.12pm Ballarat service will be replaced by a coach on Saturday October 1 and trains after 10pm leaving Southern Cross Station will also be replaced by coaches.
V/Line anticipate the journey will take an extra 40 minutes and there will be limited space for bikes.
