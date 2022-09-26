The Courier
Ballarat Blitz nabs drivers speeding, unregistered and disobeying signals

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:15am
This Bentley was clocked at an extremely dangerous speed on the Western Freeway on Friday. Picture Ballarat Eyewatch.

A whopping 160 drivers have been caught speeding over the extended long weekend in an area including Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and Ararat.

