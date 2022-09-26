A whopping 160 drivers have been caught speeding over the extended long weekend in an area including Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and Ararat.
Among them was a Bentley clocked at 165kmh on the Western Freeway on Friday.
Beaufort Police said the driver - a 42 year old Doncaster man - will be surrendering his vehicle to the Impound Unit in Melbourne and will face a date in court.
A second sports car - this time a BMW driven by a 25-year-old Brown Hill man - was allegedly intercepted at 161km/h on Sunday night.
The two incidents were part of 69 speeding offences detected in the Ballarat Police Service Area (including the City of Ballarat and Pyrenees Shire) during Operation Scoreboard, which ran across the state from 12.01am Wednesday to 11.59pm on Sunday.
Speeding was by far the most common offence recorded locally.
It was also the most common road sin statewide, with 2881 leadfoots nabbed across Victoria.
The Moorabool PSA (also including the Hepburn and Golden Plains shires) saw 32 speeding tickets - while officers in the Northern Grampians PSA (including Ararat) recorded 59.
Unregistered vehicles were also a common problem: Ballarat saw 15, Moorabool six and Northern Grampians eight.
In Ballarat, 14 drivers were also caught disobeying road signs and signals, while six cars were impounded.
The number of drink- and drug-affected drivers remained low across the region.
Ballarat and Moorabool had one drink-driver each over the course of the operation, while Northern Grampians had two.
Across Victoria, 224 drink drivers were discovered among 119,953 people who were breath-tested.
That represents about one in every 535 tests.
Four drug-drivers were discovered in Ballarat.
Statewide, 212 drug drivers were detected from 3615 tests.
That means around one in every 18 tests came back positive for illicit substances.
Police working in the Ballarat PSA also detected six unlicensed drivers - and another four who were disqualified.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.