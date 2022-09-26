The City of Ballarat claims the aftershocks of historically high inflation could force council to absorb up to $30 million in new and unbudgeted spending over the next four years.
It comes amid warnings the worst is not yet upon us, with the global economy on the precipice of a recession due to the combined and ongoing impact of the pandemic, labour shortages, anaemic growth and the war in Ukraine, the latter of which has triggered an energy crisis across Europe.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank lifted interest rates for a fifth month in a row to 2.35 per cent in a bid to curb rampant inflation, representing the latest move in its most aggressive campaign of rate increases in almost 30 years.
With inflation continuing to climb, council officers have flagged a hit of between $20 million to $30 million in additional costs over four years, with the final amount contingent on the speed at which inflation is finally brought under control.
Some of those additional costs have already been incurred, such as the $300,000 plus increase to the contentious Lake Lighting contract in July.
The $20-$30 million figure, according to the council officers' report, represents a "worst case scenario", based on an annual CPI of 5.0 per cent for the next 12 to 24 months.
The City of Ballarat's initial four-year budget forecast, by contrast, envisaged a rise in CPI from 1.75 per cent this financial year to a high of 2.5 per cent by 2025/26.
As of June this year, however, CPI was already sitting at a stark 6.1 per cent, and - according to the Reserve Bank - will rise further still to 7.75 per cent by the year's end.
Against this thorny backdrop, it's possible the steep rise in construction and capital project costs flagged by council officers - which are based on an annual CPI of 5.0 per cent - understate the true risk to council's bottom-line carried by inflation.
Nevertheless, to militate against some of this inflationary pressure, council officers have identified over $14 million in unused, surplus funds from the previous budget, a sizeable portion of which they have requested councillors earmark for use as "inflationary provision".
Should councillors accept the recommendation, nearly $6 million from this fund would be retained in reserve for future inflation-driven cost escalations, with most of the balance used to cover a range of already incurred yet unforeseen project costs.
The latter includes the increase to the Lake Lighting contract in July, the net $1.5 million clean-up bill incurred by the City of Ballarat for industrial waste discovered at the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve earlier this year, as well as a newly identified $3.64 million budget shortfall for the stage three works to Her Majesty's Theatre.
According to this week's council agenda, only one tender submission, from local construction company AW Nicholson, was received in the final tender process for the much-anticipated stage three upgrade, with the company having submitted a tender sum of some $11.94 million.
This has exposed a budget shortfall of nearly $778,000, given council had only committed around $11.16 million for the works.
For reasons that aren't readily apparent, however, council officers have requested councillors not only endorse AW Nicholson as the chosen tender, but also commit an additional $2.86 million on top of the $778,000 for what it has termed "associated value management exercise".
Precisely to what that phrase refers is, at best, unclear and the City of Ballarat has been contacted for comment.
The council officers' report concluded the overall impact of inflation was "expected to be managed within future budgets", and that there did not exist any "risk to long-term financial sustainability" at this point in time.
