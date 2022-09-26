The Courier
Council's $30 million inflation-dirven headache

By Maeve McGregor
September 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Ballarat Town Hall. File picture.

The City of Ballarat claims the aftershocks of historically high inflation could force council to absorb up to $30 million in new and unbudgeted spending over the next four years.

