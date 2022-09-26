Two unnamed roads could soon bear Indigenous names

Two unnamed roadways within the City of Ballarat municipality could soon bear Indigenous names of special significance, should councillors endorse separate recommendations to that effect at Wednesday's ordinary meeting.
One of the unnamed roadways currently serves as the entrance road to the Prince of Wales Reserve in the Lake Gardens, the other lies to the far north of the city in Glendaruel, close to Mount Beckworth, and has long gone by the informal name of 'Coutts' or 'Part Coutts' Road.
Each name proposal reflects certain physical characteristics of each roadways' immediate surrounds, with 'Kunuwarra Drive' (pronounced Koo-noo-warrah) - meaning 'black swan' in Wadawurrung language - suggested for the former, and 'Nyaninyuk Road' (pronounced Nah-nin-nook) - the Djaara name for Mount Beckworth - proposed for the latter.
The proposed changes correspond with the Victorian government's recently revised name place rules, which have increased the weight to be attached to the state's 38 Indigenous languages in the name selection process.
Both the Wadawarrung and the Dja Dja Wurrung traditional owners were consulted on the name proposals.
The council officer's report states the two unnamed roadways require naming to remove any potential confusion for emergency services or other essential services called to attend at these locations.
The changes, if endorsed by council, would follow the recent decision of the Hepburn Shire Council to rename Jim Crow Creek 'Larni Barramal Yaluk', which translates to 'home of the emu' in Djaara language.
It would also mark something of a turning point for City of Ballarat councillors, a number of whom comprised the council which voted against naming a new suburb 'Mullawallah' after respected Indigenous elder William Wilson seven years ago, following a backlash within the community.
