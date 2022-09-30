The Courier
Have Your Say

How does Ballarat rate heading into the next four years? Have your say here

By The Courier
Updated October 1 2022 - 8:43am, first published September 30 2022 - 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How does Ballarat rate heading into the next four years? Have your say here

Now is your chance to get across to our leaders what matters to you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.