Make sure your voice is heard - tell us what's important to you before the election

Now is your chance to get across to our leaders what matters to you.
The crucial Victorian state election is only two months away.
Will Daniel Andrews secure a third term for Labor or will Matthew Guy lead a new Coalition government from November?
Whatever the result, these leaders need to know what's most important to regional Victoria.
This is your opportunity to ensure Ballarat is part of the crucial debate.
It's simple, a survey in two parts - one is ranking how important you find a set of issues, and the other is some yes or no questions.
We'll keep the survey open until October 14 to get a good cross-section of the community, then release the results with expert analysis.
We want to make sure Ballarat's candidates, and their leaders, know exactly what's on your mind as we head to the election on November 26.
Take the survey below now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.