The Courier
Have Your Say

Victorian state election 2022: Ballarat residents urged to have their say

Updated September 28 2022 - 12:18am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make sure your voice is heard - tell us what's important to you before the election

Now is your chance to get across to our leaders what matters to you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.