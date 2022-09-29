The Courier
Have Your Say

The next four years hang on a November result, what do you think matters?

By The Courier
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The next four years hang on a November result, what do you think matters?

Now is your chance to get across to our leaders what matters to you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.