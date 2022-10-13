Help us to help the leaders know what matters to regional Victoria.
Today is your last chance to take out five minute survey with our 'Have your Say' set of simple questions. It will close at 5pm Friday.
Don't go into the weekend thinking you missed your chance to declare your top priorities in this year's November election.
Take the survey below.
With a crucial Victorian state election only two months away, the leaders need to know what regional Victoria needs and wants.
You can help by letting us know what you think on these key issues for Ballarat and the region.
This is your opportunity to ensure your city and community are part of the crucial debate and shaping the dialogue that will help direct the next four years in Victoria.
