What's more important to you? Health? Roads? Schools? Let us know!

Now is your chance to get across to our leaders what matters to you.
With a crucial Victorian state election only two months away, the leaders need to know what regional Victoria needs and wants.
You can help by letting us know what you think on these key issues for Ballarat and the region.
This is your opportunity to ensure your city and community are part of the crucial debate and shaping the dialogue that will help direct the next four years in Victoria.
Take the survey below.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.