A fresh-faced Buninyong is ready to build on last Ballarat Cricket Association season, as young players prepare to make the step up for the Bunnies in the 2022-23 season.
Buninyong will be led by Harrison Bond, both as captain and coach, with Geordie McLeod and Bradley Palmer helping out the first-year playing coach where possible.
"I just want to bring something new to the table," Bond said.
"First and foremost I want everyone to be enjoying their cricket with a nice competitive edge to it. We'll be trying a few new things, using a bowlers slightly differently and with a different batting order as well."
With some big names leaving Buninyong over the off-season in Robert Hind and Liam Brady, the Bunnies' two leading run scorers last season, Bond said he was hoping for everyone to step up in their own ways to help fill the gaps.
"It will be a real team effort and we'll be hoping everyone improves to help fill the void left by those two," Bond said.
"This year will be a really good year for our development. The under-17s had a go last year but are ready to step up this year, they'll be playing a lot more consistently with bigger roles."
Hind and Brady combined for 947 runs last season, an amount of runs that Bond knows cannot be easily replaced.
The Bunnies will also be forced to replace 22 wickets, with Rupinder Singh joining Lucas over the off-season.
Bond noted Bailey Ryan as one of the players to watch progress this 2022-23 season, and hopefully help ease some of the pain left by the outgoing players.
Ryan had a quiet season last year with 89 runs and a top score of 31.
"He is a solid left-hand bat who knows how to use his time well at the crease," Bond said.
"The opportunities this year with the return of two-day matches should benefit him nicely."
Though the Bunnies head into the 2022-23 season without some key players, the opportunities presented for their young players coming through the ranks could be just what the club needs.
"We've had a really good off-season. We've had David Thompson come across to help with the pre-season training," Bond said.
"It's a pretty new looking side which is exciting. Last year was our best performing year in the competition so we'll be hoping to use that as a platform to grow off."
Buninyong finished seventh in the standings last season, but just one win outside of the top four in what was a tightly-contested battle.
The Bunnies' nine wins in the 2022-23 season was their most in a senior cricket season, holding a 9-8 win-loss record last season.
