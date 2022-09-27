Community satisfaction with the City of Ballarat has fallen in its latest community survey, with most ratepayer discontent directed at the state of our roads and waste management - traditionally 'roads and rubbish'.
The third leg of that trifecta - 'rates' - and community satisfaction with that aspect is not recorded directly, but it's suffice to note the 2022 'overall performance index score of 54 for Ballarat City Council is lower than any score seen over the years performance was previously measured' (2012-2015).
City of Ballarat councillors will finally consider the JWS Research report and its finding at their meeting on Wednesday night. The City has had the results since June.
It will make sobering reading for both council's management and councillors, with the city's performance in the survey rated significantly lower that other regional centres (Bendigo, Geelong, Horsham, Latrobe, Mildura, Wangaratta, Warrnambool, Wodonga. Ballarat was 54 to an average 59).
The City of Ballarat performs significantly lower than the regional centres group and state-wide averages in the service area of consultation and engagement, but it's sealed road maintenance which has plunged most of all - down to a score of 41 from 56 in 2016.
Even council's best-performing areas of satisfaction, such as waste management, are lower than previous years.
Much of the survey cannot be correlated directly to previous years as the City of Ballarat did not take part in the state government-sponsored survey from 2016 to 2021, instead opting to commission their own reports.
At the time, then-City of Ballarat CEO Justine Linley said the municipality had decided against participating in the government-run survey in favour of "meaningful and community-specific survey work". In 2018, only 15 out of 79 Victorian councils chose not to participate in the state government survey.
Less-generous critics of the decision described it as 'outcome-shopping'. In the past, the City of Ballarat withheld survey results longer than other comparable cities, leading to allegations the council's management was attempting to shut down bad press.
In a press release the city's newly-appointed director of corporate services John Hausler said the move back to a government-backed survey brought the city's results back into line with other government areas.
"The results this year show a decline across several comparable areas of our service on previous surveys," Mr Hausler wrote.
"It is hard to gauge how much of this decline has been impacted with the change in researcher as opposed to our performance, but regardless it is a valuable indicator for Council of what are pressure points for the community and helps identify areas we need to look at."
Roughly one-third of respondents thought the City of Ballarat gave them 'very good' or 'good' value for money for infrastructure and services provided to their community, with another third 'average' and the rest 'very poor' or 'poor'.
The results will put pressure on the City of Ballarat's public relations strategies, with current performative outcomes and spin releases clearly displaying no concrete relationship with ratepayer perceptions or experiences.
It will also call in question some councillors' accusations the media did not represent the view of the wider community in its criticisms of council's performance.
JWS says the community satisfaction survey is in its 23rd year, providing insight into the community's views on councils' overall performance, 'with benchmarking against Statewide and council group results value for money in services and infrastructure community consultation and engagement decisions made in the interest of the community customer service, local infrastructure, facilities, services and overall council direction.'
Council will publish the survey on its website after the meeting.
