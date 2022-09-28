It has been over a decade since Ballarat-Redan featured in the Ballarat Cricket Association finals, but that wait might just come to an end this 2022-23 season with the Two Swords boasting some impactful change at the club.
Ballarat-Redan will take on a new-look leadership group this season, with playing coach Nathan Patrikeos and first-year captain Zac Jenkins leading the charge.
"Zac is a quality player and he's the on-field leader and just a leader within our club as well," Patrikeos said.
"It's great to have someone in that leadership role that is a young captain who is able to relate to everyone. He's got a really good cricket brain and I'm just looking forward to getting out there and playing alongside him."
Robert Hind joins the Two Swords fresh off of a strong season with Buninyong, in which he led the Bunnies in total runs.
"He was previously a coach for us at Ballarat-Redan so it is awesome to have him back and give us a bit of experience in the top order with our batting," Patrikeos said.
"We really went after him in the off-season so it is great to have him and he'll do a bit of coaching as well."
Hind joins alongside Nathan Hill (North Ballarat) and Joel Radlof (MKM), with Patrikeos excited by what the new recruits can offer.
"Those boys will hopefully get into the team and play their roles and help us have consistency across the team," Patrikeos said.
"They will make us have a really strong first XI and be really competitive."
The new recruits will look to make names for themselves this season, but Patrikeos said the player to watch for the Two Swords was top-order batter Jayden Hayes.
"Jayden has been a crucial player for us for a long time now and he went over to the United Kingdom and played a summer over there and had an outstanding season with both bat and ball," Patrikeos said.
"He has played a lot of cricket over our winter and is certainly ready to go ahead of this season."
Despite not playing finals in over a decade, there is plenty of things to look forward to at Ballarat-Redan this season.
"It has been quite a while since we played finals so that is definitely the goal for us this season," Patrikeos said.
"We've missed out by a game the last two seasons so we've been really close but I think this season with our new recruits we can push for finals pretty hard. We beat a few of the top teams in the last years but it is just about making sure that we are consistent each week.
"We feel like we are pretty close and we have got some good people coming through and hopefully we can make finals this year."
