Two Swords aiming to break drought | Ballarat Cricket Association 2022-23 season previews

By Edward Holland
September 28 2022 - 7:00am
Jayden Hayes enters the season after starring overseas in the United Kingdom. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

It has been over a decade since Ballarat-Redan featured in the Ballarat Cricket Association finals, but that wait might just come to an end this 2022-23 season with the Two Swords boasting some impactful change at the club.

