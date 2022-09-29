Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,050,000 - $1,125,000
AGENCY: Buxton
AGENTS: Peter Burley 0402 220 356 and Joel Williamson 0447 374 025
INSPECT: By appointment
Located in the highly sought-after area of Black Hill, this light-filled home is perfectly positioned with sweeping views across Ballarat and Mount Warrenheip.
The free-flowing and creative floorplan showcases three spacious bedrooms and a lower-level study. Nearby is the family bathroom with its modern walk-in shower.
Also, a large multipurpose room that could easily become a home theatre, rumpus or a teenage retreat.
Upstairs incorporates open-plan family living and dining with kitchen, as well as doors to the deck for year-round entertainment.
Kitchen highlights include stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry and an island bench with a breakfast bar.
Clerestory windows and dazzling task lights make the kitchen a bright and vibrant space.
On the upper level is additional living space, spacious main suite, walk-in dressing, luxurious ensuite and a private balcony with views.
Imagine waking each day to a beautiful vista over the city and beyond.
Additional features include climate control options as well a built-in office and a double lock-up garage.
Landscaped gardens and a soothing waterfall complete this perfectly presented property with easy access to primary schools, sporting facilities, Lake Wendouree and Ballarat CBD.
Inspection is highly recommended.
