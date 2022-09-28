The Courier

Greens plan to phase out native forest logging by 2023

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
September 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Convener of Wombat Forestcare Gayle Osborne says the Green's proposal would benefit not only the environment but also the economy. Picture by Sandy Scheltema.

Western Victorian environmentalists have backed the Greens' proposal to fast-track Labor's phasing out of native forest logging from 2030 to 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.