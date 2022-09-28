Western Victorian environmentalists have backed the Greens' proposal to fast-track Labor's phasing out of native forest logging from 2030 to 2023.
The announcement, which was made on Tuesday, plans to redeploy logging workers and contractors into a special emergency and disaster response team where their existing skills in earth moving, heavy machinery and firefighting would be utilised.
Convener of Wombat Forestcare Gayle Osborne, who advocated for the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park which the state government announced funding for in May however, has yet to state a date for its creation, said she wholeheartedly supported the proposal.
She said it was not only beneficial for the environment but also for the economy.
"We've got a situation in the Wombat State Forest where the logging is causing terrible environmental destruction and the salvage logging has caused more than a hectare of the endangered great gliders habitat to be lost," Ms Osborne said.
"Also, VicForests run at millions of dollars of loss each year and the salvage logging is quite unnecessary and it doesn't benefit local community.
"We're missing out on tourism opportunities and we're losing precious forests so it would be wonderful to have this happen."
According to the Greens' calculation of the Parliamentary Budget Office, the eradication of native forest logging by 2023 in Victoria would result in the state saving more than $200 million over the following decade.
Similarly, Federation University Environmental and Conservation Science senior lecturer Dr Grant Palmer said the move was very much needed as the world grapples with a "conservation crisis" as well the latest research revealing timber harvesting did not equate to reduced fire risk.
"We're clearly in a conservation crisis at the moment for our biodiversity and that's exacerbated by things such as changing climates and associated with that is increased fire risk in forests," Dr Palmer said.
"Research, particularly over the past decade, coming out of the Black Saturday fires and then following the more recent Black Summer fires is showing clear links between timber harvesting not necessarily reducing fire risk, but actually promoting fire risk.
"The links around changes in forests structure which comes around with timber harvesting, so removal of trees, regenerating forest has greater density of vegetation which provides elevated fire risk.
"Those global drivers of climate change and historic forest loss has compounded these problems that our forests are currently facing and the biodiversity that depends on them is really under threat.
"So I think a transition to fast tracking the end of harvesting native forests is definitely needed."
Other additions to the Greens' proposal include the repealing of Labor's Sustainable Forests Timber Amendment which penalises protesters who enter restricted forestry sites through either imprisoning them for 12 months or alternatively fining them more than $21,000.
Ms Osborne said she felt the laws in place were outrageous and if overturned, through the election of the Greens, would be a welcome change allowing concerned members of the community to voice their grievances and inform the wider public.
"People who are concerned about the destruction of the environment have been going to logging coups to be able to show everyone what is happening," she said.
"We live in a democracy and we need to be able to bring to people's attention what our government is doing."
Looking to the future, Dr Palmer said it was critical a balance between mitigating fire risk and ensuring the welfare of native wildlife species in the Wombat State Forest and across Victoria were achieved.
"It's going to be a real challenge in the decades to come and over the next century about how we achieve that but I think in terms of timber harvesting, that's not a solution," he said.
Dr Palmer said a more tailored approach centred around human occupation was the best way forward.
"So it's very much about reducing the risk on humans around centers of human occupation so around town, so really focusing on risk management around the towns rather than across the whole forest landscape," he said.
"So that might be a combination of creating strategic fire breaks in locations, but it needs to be balanced against ensuring that we don't impact our biodiversity values because at the moment, it's our biodiversity that's really suffering."
A government spokesperson said work was underway to ensure forestry personnel and their skill sets could be drawn on to fill important forest and fire management roles now and into the future.
"We are implementing the Victorian Forestry Plan and providing more than $200 million in business, worker and community support to help the native timber industry transition by 2030," they said.
"We value the vital role our state's forestry workers play in emergency response and bushfire management - including the regular maintenance of tracks, roading and active response during emergency events."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
