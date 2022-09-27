The organisers behind a service this Sunday are in a race against time to remove graffiti from a war memorial along Ballarat's Avenue of Honour.
The tagging appeared at Burrumbeet between late Sunday and early Tuesday on the south-east corner of the memorial, which sits under the Western Highway.
Gary Snowdon from Ballarat RSL said he was "disgusted".
"This memorial is to honour the men and women who volunteered to defend our country - and in some cases they gave their lives," he said.
"The reason we are having a service this Sunday at 2pm is because 36 Ballarat personnel lost their lives in the first week of October 1917 in fierce fighting at Passchendaele in Belgium.
"That one week had a profound impact on Ballarat."
He said the service was usually held at the Arch of Victory, but would be moved to the overpass as a way of thanking the army of people who replanted the 62 Avenue of Honour trees lost in the October 2021 storms.
"We've been very fortunate to have very little vandalism, but to see this is very disappointing," Mr Snowden said.
"This is not just any overpass.
"It's disgraceful that it could be vandalised."
Hoons have haunted the site since it was built in 2015 - and were caught on video in May 2022 - but he said the tagging was new.
Mr Snowden said the Department of Transport was the controlling authority for the site and would need to give the go-ahead for any cleanup.
The City of Ballarat is also investigating the extent of the mess.
He said a cheque to cover the replanting costs would be presented to the City of Ballarat. The service would also see members of Ballarat's 8th/7th Battalion (Royal Victoria Regiment) planting the last seven trees in the avenue.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
