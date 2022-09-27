The Courier

Race to remove tagging on WW1 commemorative overpass

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 27 2022 - 7:00pm
Arch of Victory / Avenue of Honour Committee president Garry Snowden and vice-president Paul Jenkins want the disgraceful graffiti cleaned up. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The organisers behind a service this Sunday are in a race against time to remove graffiti from a war memorial along Ballarat's Avenue of Honour.

