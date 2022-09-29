Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
$1,300,000 - $1,400,000
AGENCY: Ballarat Real Estate
AGENTS: Dominic Morrison 0409 557 461 and Mitchell Burgess 03 5331 2233
INSPECT: Saturday 3 - 3.30pm
Impeccable planning has transformed this central period residence into a modern and luxurious home with multiple living areas and a self-contained unit at the rear.
The owners have carefully designed and renovated the home using quality fixtures and fittings that complement the original high ceilings and polished timber floorboards.
Indeed the heart of the home is the kitchen, which flows to open-plan dining as well as two living zones.
Stone benchtops, marble splashback, double oven, integrated cooktop and a walk-in pantry come together to create an exceptional kitchen.
More creative genius is unleashed with a marble fireplace in the main living area, and a custom brass-and-glass wine rack in the dining space.
At the front of the home there is another living area where a gas-log fire brings warm ambiance.
The main bedroom suite has a walk-in robe with built-in cabinetry, as well as a sparkling ensuite with designer tiling.
Three further bedrooms have fitted robes. In the family bathroom, more marble tiling is perfect along with a stone bathtub and double-sized shower.
More interior features include a separate powder room and a full-sized laundry room with a drying cupboard. Fancy light fittings, freestanding bath, plantation shutters and sky windows are lovely extras.
Central gas heating is installed as well as a high-definition security system with closed-circuit television.
Behind the principal home is a separate one-bedroom unit with living space, kitchenette, bathroom and reverse-cycle heating and cooling.
It's comfy and trendy and makes an excellent guest house, teenage retreat, office or studio. Consider short-term leasing such as Airbnb for additional income.
Landscaped gardens are host to fruit trees and outdoor decking for relaxation and entertaining. Shedding is available to store tools, equipment, bikes and camping gear.
A truly lovely home with a touch of glamour and a prime central location.
Walk to Ballarat CBD and Lake Wendouree, the hospital precinct, train station, primary schools and secondary school.
Visit ballaratrealestate.com.au for more details. See the photo gallery, location map and statement of information. Contact the agents to arrange a private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.