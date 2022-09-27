When Royal South Street Eisteddfod's dance competition comes to a close on Wednesday, more than 1000 of the state's best young dancers will have graced the stage and impressed the judges.
The 12-day Energetiks Dance Competition not only draws dancers and their families to town, but provides a boost to the local economy and accommodation providers.
And the visitor boom continues next month when teams from across the state converge on Ballarat for the RSS Calisthenics competition, which will again draw more than 1000 competitors plus their entourages to town.
The popular dance and calisthenics competitions are being held at Founders Hall at Federation University's Mount Helen campus as Her Majesty's Theatre is closed for renovations.
The change of venue means entries are down slightly, with many Melbourne dance and calisthenics schools only keen to travel to Ballarat to dance on the historic Her Majesty's Theatre stage.
"We have had more than 1000 competitors at our first competition since 2019 so we are getting back on our feet and really happy to be able to put on an eisteddfod," said Royal South Street general manager Tennille McLauchlan.
"All the schools and dancers have worked so hard in their practice to be here performing on stage."
Ms McLauchlan said competition on the dance stage had been fierce, with "incredibly high standards and commitment" shown by students of all ages.
Across the 12 days of competition there were 120 different classes for dances ranging from tiny tots aged under six through to those aged 16 and over, with some classes having as many as 27 entrants.
The opening weekend on September 17 and 18 was devoted to dance troupes, with many staying and competing across the whole weekend and plenty staying on for the solo classes in subsequent days.
Ms McLauchlan said many large groups visited local restaurants to eat while they were here, including a group of 90 who dined out at a Ballarat pub.
"The eisteddfod has a significant economic and cultural influence on Ballarat," she said.
Sovereign Park Motor Inn owner Tim Canny said bookings had been strong throughout the school holidays and although no dance teams had stayed, "they might have tried to get in" but rooms were booked out.
He said several calisthenics teams were booked to stay when that competition gets underway from Sunday.
"It's looking good again after two years of not having Royal South Street competitors. It's a really welcome sign and we are pleased to have them back as we've missed them over the last two years and everything we've been through," he said.
