When the gamba gamble pays off with pleasure

Consortium, a Melbourne-based quartet of viola da gamba players, presented the second of the Christ Church Daylesford concerts in the current series, last Saturday.
Laura Moore, Reidun Turner, Victoria Watts and Ruth Wilkinson have been a part of the very strong early music movement that grew out of the University of Melbourne, aiming for historically-informed performance on instruments which have evolved into or been superseded by modern instruments.
The subtlety and delicacy of viols create a very different sound world to the modern string quartet so that the tensions and struggles of the opening work "Battaglia", by Henry Isaac, were achieved without obvious fanfare but through judicious variety in dynamics and interplay of parts. The changing metre also drove the narrative.
The two Frescobaldi canzons that followed highlighted the very warm tonal colours of these instruments while a different, darker mood was created in the two Fantasias of Henry Purcell.Sydney-based Brooke Green composed or arranged several pieces in the program, bringing more contemporary sounds and techniques.
"Empress Gi" (the last Mongolian Empress) employed pizzicato, greater dynamic variety and an eastern harmonic flavour, while "Johnny D's Jaunt" used the tango to express an almost light-hearted approach to John Dowland, Renaissance composer of some of the greatest songs of sorrow.
Green's arrangement of the Ukrainian folk song "Moonlit Night" used tremolo, creating a balalaika effect and the recorder playing of Ruth Wilkinson highlighted the beautiful melody and the variety of sound worlds achieved within this small ensemble.
The final piece "The Dream", a very recent composition, also had a strongly lyrical recorder melodic line but with drone-like chord support and some modern dissonance.
