A man charged with a prolonged and violent attack on a woman has returned to court following the dismissal of the trial for the offending in February.
Robert Forsythe, 40, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat County Court on Tuesday to charges of rape, sexual assault, making a threat to kill and two counts of common assault.
The accused also pleaded guilty to possessing a traffickable amount of firearms; a sawn-off rifle, homemade handgun and pen gun.
The court heard over an eight day period from December 29, 2019, to January 5, 2020, Forsythe raped, choked and kicked the victim in the ribs at her Bacchus Marsh home.
One of the common assault charges was attributed to the accused holding a firearm to the woman's head and pulling the trigger. The gun chamber was empty at the time.
Documents seen by The Courier also state Forsythe told the woman other people were "waiting up the street" to kill her while he held the gun to her head.
Forsythe remained emotionless in court as he responded "guilty" to each of the six charges as they were read out.
The matter will return to court on October 28.
