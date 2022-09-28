The Courier
Over $5 million worth of council tenders to Pipecon sparks calls for review of tender process

By Maeve McGregor
Updated September 28 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:00am
Inset: Jack Brownlee, top left, with Charlie Howkins below.

City of Ballarat councillors will consider instigating an immediate review into council's procurement policy amid concerns the evaluation process does not attach sufficient weight to the safety records of applicants.

