Over $5 million worth of council tenders to Pipecon sparks calls for review of tender process

City of Ballarat councillors will consider instigating an immediate review into council's procurement policy amid concerns the evaluation process does not attach sufficient weight to the safety records of applicants.
The move, prompted by community disquiet at council's recent decision to award the $2 million Tait Street reconstruction tender to Ballarat construction company Pipecon, will be spearheaded by mayor Cr Daniel Moloney at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday.
Speaking to The Courier, Cr Moloney said the existing criteria lacked clarity and detail as to the circumstances in which a company ought to be excluded from a tender process.
"Our procurement policies lock our officers into a situation that understandably heavily biases local content and good price," he said.
"However, we need to give some really clear instruction to our officers around safety expectations, which do exist, but don't go far enough.
"There has to be discussion around tightening our safety criteria, particularly for high-risk projects, and I'm keen to investigate how other councils and state government departments address these concerns."
In November last year, Pipecon was convicted and fined $550,000 for a workplace safety breach that resulted in the deaths of two workers on a Delacombe housing development site in March 2018.
The families of the two workers, Jack Brownlee, 21, and Charlie Howkins, 34, were subsequently credited with the creation of new industrial manslaughter laws, which came into effect in July 2020. In the same year, another Pipecon worker, Leigh Suckling, was killed onsite, with the circumstances of his death currently under investigation.
At the time of Pipecon's conviction, the court observed it had taken into account the negative impact the conviction may visit upon the company's future prosperity, particularly with respect to government contracted work.
It's since emerged, however, that the City of Ballarat has awarded a total of seven tenders to Pipecon worth over $5.6 million combined since 2018. Only the most recent tender was determined in the open council chamber, with the remainder decided at a delegated committee or officer level within council.
Ballarat Trades and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington said the Pipecon tenders demonstrated council's procurement process was "not fit for purpose", and he called on council to rescind the Tait Street tender.
"We're very pleased that [council] is reviewing their tender process [which] is certainly not up to standards of industrial manslaughter legislation and the government's new fair jobs code," he said. "But it's not enough. They need to immediately suspend the tender process pending an urgent review so it doesn't fail again."
"Prioritising local companies as a goal of local government is something that we absolutely support; however, we shouldn't prioritise local companies if they have very poor records on compliance and safety."
It appears to be a sentiment shared by Thomastown MP Bronwyn Halfpenny and Western Victoria MP Andy Meddick, both of whom have levelled criticism at council's tender process during recent parliamentary sittings, with the latter requesting the Victorian government investigate whether proper procurement policies have been followed by council.
When asked, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King wouldn't confirm whether council was aware Pipecon was being investigated for a third death at the time of the tender, only that safety considerations were taken into account.
"Pipecon's application was considered like all other tenders in our process, with occupational health and safety performance being one of the factors taken into consideration," he said.
"Our evaluation process includes a range of comprehensive OHS considerations, such as the company's accredited OHS systems and work cover certification.
"All City of Ballarat tenders are evaluated on their merits under a wide range of conditions and through a rigorous tender process."
Mr King subsequently declined, however, to release the OHS evaluation completed with respect to Pipecon, on the basis it contained, in his view, "private commercial information".
Pipecon managing director Andrew Mahar told The Courier the wellbeing of his staff - both physical and mental - was of the "utmost importance", as evidenced by the company's decision to voluntarily have its systems audited in line with current OHS standards every six months since the 2018 incident.
"We have also voluntarily called in independent auditors, including WorkSafe, to review and monitor our systems, which we have passed on all occasions," he said, emphasising that Pipecon had "never had its ISO accreditation removed" and has a full-time OHS manager who is onsite regularly.
"Pipecon was convicted of a 'lack of adequate supervision' charge, nothing else," Mr Mahar added.
"We respect the concerns of other people, but we as a company have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of all our staff so that we can continue to be a part of building Ballarat's future."
A union rally opposing the Tait Street tender and council's procurement policy will be held outside Ballarat Town Hall on Wednesday at 6pm.
