Council scrapes a pass for community consultation in latest survey

The City of Ballarat has narrowly avoided a fail grade for its community consultation processes in its latest community engagement report.
Residents delivered council a score of 51 out of 100 for its community engagement activities in 2021/22, a four-point drop from an already miserable pass mark of 55 out of 100 the year prior.
The results were recorded as part of council's wider annual community satisfaction survey, which sheeted home council's worst overall result in seven years: 54 out of 100.
Apart from the City of Greater Bendigo, which also tanked in this performance area (51), council's community consultation result ranks it below the average score for comparable regional centres (54) and that recorded for Victorian councils state-wide (54).
One of the highest scores for community consultation went to Frankston council, at 69 out of 100.
Comparisons are one thing, of course; the particulars of the report are something more, with council's "top five [performing] projects" for community consultation promising to make for sobering reading among councillors and council officials.
Less than one per cent of the population, for instance, participated in the City of Ballarat's most successful attempt at community engagement, which related to the Generation NOW youth project.
Meanwhile, only 145 people - or around 0.1 per cent of the Ballarat population - took part in council's fifth most successful engagement project, concerning the next stage of the Ballarat Link Road.
In the report, council officers note the level of community engagement appears to "vary significantly across campaigns, with some high-profile projects receiving a strong level of response, while smaller projects that impact fewer people typically result in few people engaging".
That statement, however, is inconsistent with the findings attached to other council projects and undertakings of city-wide significance, including the City of Ballarat's draft budget.
According to the report, only 44 people provided online feedback to the draft budget.
Results were poorer still with respect to the recent changes made to public question time and submissions at council meetings, with the report revealing just four responses were received from the 36 residents in fact aware of the proposed changes last November.
To some extent, this is unsurprising, given the City of Ballarat's decision not to publish the revised changes to the proposal for further public feedback before its adoption at the August council meeting.
Consultation on the designs on the Bridge Mall redevelopment - a topical council project on any view - meanwhile secured just one response online, suggesting the problem is not with community interest in council projects per se, but rather council's method of engagement.
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said the results revealed "broad areas in need of improvement".
"I guess there's (sic) some things we can do to improve," he said.
"But those sorts of broad figures are only useful to a degree - they give some guidance but after that we need to delve a bit deeper to understand the issues."
