Sentences for rule-breaking drivers are designed to send a message of deterrence to the community. This week, in Ballarat Magistrate Hugh Radford's courtroom, the message was clear: Break the law and you will pay.
A 27-year-old man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided conviction, was handed a $3500 fine for his driving on January 24 this year.
The court heard the man had bought a vehicle from Elmhurst and was driving it back to his home in Beaufort on Main Lead Road when witnesses reported the vehicle doing a burnout.
"You've done a bit of drifting on the way home ... on a public road," Mr Radford said.
"What you should've done is hired a trailer."
The man replied: "I regret my actions, I have no other excuse."
The court heard the man's new car had been lowered to an illegal height, had an exposed air filter, and parts had been replaced with a soft drink bottle and hose.
He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle not compliant with registration standards.
Mr Radford told the man, who had no prior criminal history, his behaviour was "disturbing" and he had put other road users at risk.
"I've got to send a pretty clear message to young men that the courts don't condone this behaviour," Mr Radford said.
"What I've got to say is: You can hire a lot of trailers for $3500."
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman, who also avoided conviction, was fined $1500 after blowing over twice the legal alcohol limit and running two red lights in the CBD on November 13 last year.
The woman told police, who had observed her speeding on Doveton Street before failing to obey stop lights on Lydiard Street and then Mair Street, she was searching for a friend who had left the nightclub she was at abruptly.
She was breathalysed, showing a reading of .119.
"You've been to a nightclub, you've been drinking, your friend goes AWOL and you try to go find her," Mr Radford said.
"If you'd killed someone you could be before the County Court [for] culpable driving causing death.
"Leaving aside the guilt you would surely feel for the rest of your life having killed someone."
The woman's licence was suspended in addition to the financial penalty.
