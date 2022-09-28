The Courier

Driver fined in Ballarat Magistrates' Court after blowing twice the legal limit, running two red lights

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
September 28 2022 - 2:00am
Stock image.

Sentences for rule-breaking drivers are designed to send a message of deterrence to the community. This week, in Ballarat Magistrate Hugh Radford's courtroom, the message was clear: Break the law and you will pay.

