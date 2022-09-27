Guns seized and men arrested in multi-town raids targeting firearm thefts

Three men men have been arrested and guns seized in raids across multiple towns in central and western Victoria.
Two of the men men aged 34 and 36, were also arrested at a property in Reed Street in Creswick on Tuesday afternoon in connection with thefts in Blampeid..
The seizure comes after detectives from the Western Region Crime Squad along with the Special Operations Group arrested a 27-year-old man in Queen Street Ararat, following a short foot chase, about 2pm.
Officers then executed warrants in Ararat and Creswick where nine firearms were found.
Police said the seized firearms included an alleged assault rifle, 303 Enfield bolt action rifle and several other rifles and shotguns.
A significant quantity of ammunition was also seized along with alleged crossbows, other weapons including knives and two conducted energy devices.
The 34-year-old man has been charged with:multiple charges of burglary and theft and multpile theft of cars and firearms.
The 36-year-old man has been charged with having a traffickable amount of firearms and handling stolen goods.
The 27-year-old man has been arraigned with more than 30 charges including multiple charges of theft and burglary, arson and firearm offences.
Detectives are investigating whether some of the firearms are linked to a burglary in Blampied in July and possibly to burglaries in 2021.
The three men have all been remanded in custody to appear before Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday .
Western Region Crime Squad detectives were assisted by officers from Ballarat and Moorabool Crime Investigation and the Ballarat Divisional Response Unit.
