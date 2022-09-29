Commercial leasing
296sqm
FOR LEASE: $36,000pa plus GST and outgoings
AGENCY: Colliers Ballarat
AGENT: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
INSPECT: By appointment
The opportunity exists to lease impressive new facilities in the Winter Valley business estate.
Three modern building are available for a variety of uses including office space and warehousing.
Each building offers about 296 square metres of floor space with extra features to enhance your enterprise and operation.
Abundant natural light streams through generous aluminium windows.
LED lighting is cost-effective and mezzanine flooring is available for additional storage.
Buildings are fitted with a 5 x 5-metre roller door to ensure easy access and improved safety.
Ample onsite parking is included and security fencing is installed.
Individual buildings are for lease at $36,000 per annum plus GST and outgoings.
Lease one, two, or three buildings to accommodate your current business needs as well as your plans for expansion.
