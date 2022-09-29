It was an almost year for Sebastopol last season, winning their way through to the grand final, only to run into the unstoppable force that was Webbcona in the biggest game of the year. Sebastopol again look one of the top chances in this year's competition and with a covered green is one of the few clubs to have actually had a chance to get out for a practice. "There's no point not going in confident," bowls administrator Rob Baker said. "We are looking at bringing some players up this year as we'll all have to do. We'll be looking to give four new guys a run, and we've lost a couple, so we'll need six to step up into Division 1. We've managed to retain our divisions as a club though, the very bottom division has become two rinks, so we've been able to break even on that one. Ability wise, we'll have a few play above last year's level." Despite the changes, expect Sebastopol to again be near the top.