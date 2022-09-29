Welcome to The Courier's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant Division 1 preview. Below is a preview of all 10 club's chances as they head into a bumper new season which gets underway on Saturday.
Which club will step up to challenge Webbcona for this year's title?
It was a season best left in the scrap heap for Ballarat in season 2021-22, but there's plenty of scope for optimism at the club this time around. The club has embarked on a recruiting drive in the off-season and is keen to see the fruits of that labour. The club struggled to fill three sides last season, but it's now up to four teams with a few spare players. The club has gone from 42 pennant players last year to 64 this year and it is keen to see that translate to success on the green. The club sees itself as "pretty strong" this year with the increase in numbers and hopes it will be a team that can push the top teams as the season goes on. Expect Ballarat to be a big improver this season.
Always thereabouts, BMS looks set to feature prominently again this season with a first-up hit-out against Victoria looming as the perfect opportunity to see how they will fare. Last season, BMS got the job done in the first round and will be keen to continue that good early form. Club spokesman Kevin McLean said he anticipated it will be a more even competition this season with 16 players up from 12 giving more new bowlers an opportunity across the board to be part of the top grade. "The top players all seem to think, with 12 players it's a lot easier to win than with 16," he said. "If you've got an extra rink playing, it could make it a lot better competition. I just hope it's not just the bigger clubs that will dominate, my fear is that it is going to be a lot harder for smaller clubs to find the players to compete." BMS is likely to challenge the top sides this season.
After a top-four finish last season, Buninyong can expect to be thereabouts in season 2022-23 as the club looks to celebrate its 150th anniversary season in style. Like a lot of clubs, Buninyong enters the season in a case of the unknown as it is yet to be able to train on its grass greens due to the wet spring to date. Club secretary Steve Falconer said it had been a stable off-season for the club overall. "We've lost one or two, but we've also picked up one or two," he said. "We've been shuffling our players around from the lower divisions to create a new team. That obviously creates some complications, but we've selected teams for four rinks in division one - it's a good opportunity to blood some new talent and see where they can take us." Buninyong will be close to the mark again. It looms as a team that will challenge the top four.
The nomads for 2022-23, Creswick is set to be on the road throughout the season while it waits on its green to get a long overdue upgrade. Last January's storms were the final nail in the coffin of the Creswick green which is set for a massive upgrade, but not in time for this season. Instead, Creswick will play its home matches at Webbcona, starting this weekend against Mount Xavier. In a crazy way, it's probably the best possible start for the club which will fancy its chances against a team which, like them, will be dealing with how to best handle the new rule of four teams for the top grade. Creswick will no doubt be competitive throughout, whether it can push up to finals without a home surface throughout the year might be a tough task.
A round one encounter with Buninyong will give Learmonth a great look at just where it stands heading into the new season. Like a lot of the smaller country clubs, Learmonth looms as the one of those most affected by the change in Division 1 rules, but club spokesman Craig Findlay sees it as an opportunity to blood new talent. "It'll give plenty an opportunity to get a game in the top division," he said. "We're hopeful we'll be a bit more competitive than we were at the start of last season and hopefully the additional four won't affect us too much. It's never easy to get new members, but you've got to look at the positives and we'll embrace it. We'll look at a couple of newer ones coming up and cascade down from there." Early season wins loom as critical for the club.
Linton was one of the early season surprise packets in 2021, sitting on top of the ladder after the first couple of months, but gradually it ran out of puff and just missed the finals. This season, finals must again be on the agenda for the club as it looks to build on the successes from last season. Like a lot of the country clubs, fielding the full capacity squads will be a challenge for Linton, particularly with their seconds playing in Division 4 and their thirds in Division 7, but it will be embraced as an opportunity for new players to step up against the top players from across the region. A round one showdown with Ballarat looms as a tantalising start to the 2022-23 season. Ballarat is expected to be one of the big improvers so if Linton is to build on the momentum gained from last season, a solid opening will be vital to giving it the confidence to go forward.
Of all the clubs that will be affected by the change of the Division 1 moving to four teams, it could be Mount Xavier. The smallest club in the top grade, Mount Xavier will be forced to bring up four players from what would have been a Division 5 team into their top grade. The tactics about exactly how that will unfold will be fascinating to watch. Club spokesman Paul Forrest said the club was working through the machinations of just how the team would look this season, with the likelihood of combining players from the lower grades into the three current squads. If Mount Xavier can make the four rinks work, it will be in with a chance of pinching some games, but it might take a few weeks to gel.
It was an almost year for Sebastopol last season, winning their way through to the grand final, only to run into the unstoppable force that was Webbcona in the biggest game of the year. Sebastopol again look one of the top chances in this year's competition and with a covered green is one of the few clubs to have actually had a chance to get out for a practice. "There's no point not going in confident," bowls administrator Rob Baker said. "We are looking at bringing some players up this year as we'll all have to do. We'll be looking to give four new guys a run, and we've lost a couple, so we'll need six to step up into Division 1. We've managed to retain our divisions as a club though, the very bottom division has become two rinks, so we've been able to break even on that one. Ability wise, we'll have a few play above last year's level." Despite the changes, expect Sebastopol to again be near the top.
A year without a grand final will have no doubt stung the Victoria club as it looks to bounce back this season. And it's gone out hard to try and recapture the dominance it has shown for many a year. It's a real case of father-son with two pairs family links in the Division 1 squad this season. Skipper Barry Clark said the goal would be a grand final. "We're lucky to have a division two squad where we can bring up some players," he said. "We've lost a couple of players, but we've been fortunate to get Brenton Coad back who's played close to 200 games for the state side and yet he's still only 36 or so. He'll be a skipper and will add a lot of experience to us. We've also picked up Haig Varcoe, he's played Premier bowls in Melbourne as well and our other skipper will be Noel Verlinden coming up as well, we'll also be bringing up Michael Curtis, Deb Gorin and Donna Leeson." Victoria loom as the team to beat again.
The reigning champs head into the new season full of confidence they can repeat the task in season 2022-23. But they will be up against a couple of clubs determined to make their life a lot more difficult than it was last season. Webbcona has managed to retain much of its top flight player list from last season with the likes of Gary Johnson and Matthew Collins set to suit up again and looking set to be at the business end of the competition come the end of the year. They will share their home venue with Creswick throughout the season as that club waits for its new greens to be built. No doubt Webbcona will be there when the whips are cracking at the end of the season.
