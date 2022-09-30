The night Titanic struck an iceberg - an event memorialised eloquently in Ballarat - its captain Edward Smith ignored ice warnings, choosing to plough on, full speed ahead, not changing course.
One obvious outcome drawn from the mediocre results of the latest Community Satisfaction Survey, where ratepayers savaged the City of Ballarat's performance on every measure, is that both councillors and the employees of the city need to be far more empathetic to the wishes of the people, and find ways to genuinely engage with them.
In debating the outcome of the survey, some councillors acknowledged the city's weaknesses, but argued the course was safe.
"We've got to make sure there's transparency to the community around some of the methodologies (in council projects)," said Cr Ben Taylor.
"Yes, we're going to have difficulties; yes we're going to get bashed around by the media or people in the community or whoever it is, but we've just got to keep going and stay the course and people will respect the work that we're doing, as long as we're improving."
As the Victorian Commissioner for Information Sven Bluemmel told The Courier in an interview for this article: local government is not a business; its employees not advocates for business interests nor entrepreneurs. They are servants of the ratepayers, paid (handsomely in the case of council's CEO, directors and managers) by ratepayers to deliver the best outcome for all - not developers, not the wealthy schools, not the noisiest lobbyists, not the deepest, quietest pockets, not just the influential and well-connected.
"All stations of government in Australia, including state and local government, exist solely for public purposes," Mr Bluemmel said.
"They exist solely to serve the people in some capacity."
For a very long period of time - at least two decades - the City of Ballarat's native response to criticism has been firstly to shut up shop, and secondly shoot the messenger, or messengers.
Just last month councillor Mark Harris implied The Courier was 'corrupt, stupid and incompetent' in its coverage of changes to public questions at meetings. Councillors Daniel Moloney and Peter Eddy said the reportage was 'misleading'.
The changes were framed as increase in transparency, but critics such as Ratepayers Victoria and former Ballarat mayor John Barnes discerned in the new requirements, such as the submission of all questions in writing, the controlling hand of council spin.
"The new time limits will protect the [council] officers by giving them at least four to six hours' notice on a question, and so we'll end up with more bureaucratic, weasel words," Mr Barnes said.
In other issues which have raised public dissatisfaction in immediate months, such as the construction of a bike path in Steinfeld Street, a review into council's commissioning of a report into its koala overlay, and the existence of staff satisfaction surveys, the City of Ballarat has attempted to stymie queries or relied on the Local Government Act 2020 provisions around 'confidential information', citing the release of information could 'prejudice council's business interests.'
Subsequent FOIs requests made by The Courier have revealed, in relation to both Steinfeld Street and the koala overlay, that council's senior officers either were not across their briefs or misled the newspaper, and the plans and reviews either did not exist, or could not be found.
The City of Ballarat has refused to release its staff satisfaction surveys, despite VCAT ruling redacted versions should be made public.
Such obfuscation and over-reliance on conventions such as 'commercial-in-confidence' and ever-narrowing definitions of privacy are damaging public trust in all institutions, not just local government, Commissioner Bluemmel says, but it's unsurprising council is getting such short shrift in feedback.
"What we've been doing for a while now is encouraging the sector to do this (release information more openly)," he says.
"It's reminding the sector that this has real ramifications, not just for the individuals who seek the information, but for our system of government. I think it's important that agencies remember if they do FOI well, if they do information release well, that can build trust. That is not just a hypothetical, it's of real benefit to government, for the people to have trust in government."
Mr Bluemmel's Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner (OVIC) provides independent oversight of the Victorian public sector's collection, use and disclosure of information. Recent OVIC reports have uncovered the number of times agencies determined documents were exempt from release or refused to process a freedom of information (FOI) request has nearly tripled compared to previous years.
Respondents in OVIC reports also felt government agencies were unhelpful, obstructive, delaying or did not provide all the relevant documents sought.
Similarly, recent changes to the Planning and Environment Act allowing local councils to redact information of applicants, developers and objectors should not be used as a brake on transparency and FOI releases.
Mr Bluemmel says there are no longer excuses for local government and other agencies to be reactive rather than proactive in releasing information to the public and the media.
"As a member of your local and state community, you should not be disadvantaged by delays in accessing government-held information caused by an information-access culture," Mr Bluemmel says.
"My view is I see the the so-called 'commercial-in-confidence' exemption being overused. I would not go so far as to say that it's never justified, but I would certainly say it's justified a lot less than it's claimed by many agencies."
He says bodies like the City of Ballarat applying a constrictive approach to commercial information through reliance on narrow interpretations of the Local Government Act, such as denying queries because they may affect a third party's business interests, are failing in transparency.
"What is often misunderstood is the sheer fact that the information is of a commercial nature, or even the fact that the information has 'commercial-in-confidence' written on it is not enough to make an exempt, he says.
"It's only going to be exempt if disclosure of that information would likely expose that business unreasonably to disadvantage. Now the word 'unreasonably' there is really important. It actually contemplates that in some cases, disclosure may have negative impact on a business. But if that impact is not unreasonable, you must give out (the information).
"Often it's claimed that something is 'commercially confidential' because it would reveal a business's pricing model, for example, and what rates the government agency paid for a particular product or service. In some cases disclosing that may have an unreasonable disadvantage, but in many cases it will not. For example, if the information relates to a contract that's already been agreed, or was even already agreed to some time ago, it would be very hard to show commercial disadvantage if rates are disclosed."
The City of Ballarat's director of corporate services John Hausler says while it's difficult to draw conclusive and granular detail from the Community Satisfaction Survey, it's a clear signal the city is not satisfactorily engaging with ratepayers.
"I can't give solutions at this point in time, but... this is a signal for us, that we haven't been as good as we could be, from a high-level sample of community views," Mr Hausler told The Courier.
"Transparency is something that's driven (this) result, and people's feeling about transparency is something that's driven the result. I don't think you could not say it's not a contributing factor. But whether it's definitively the one thing around why people feel maybe our engagement could improve, it's a bit hard to draw that line. But I'm comfortable in terms of saying that people's view, how they feel about the information council provides when they make decisions, and how we engage with them, is contributing to the lower score we've got."
