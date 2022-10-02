A "mad moment" in lockdown when artist Ro Bancroft decided to make paper sculptures has morphed in to a new multi-media exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
The Creswick-based artist has created sculptures using cut and folded paper to explore how society views older women, how they view themselves, and to remind people that behind the lines and wrinkles on a face is a person with a lifetime of knowledge and experience.
Each portrait took Ms Bancroft five to seven weeks of painstaking work to cut and layer small pieces of paper to create the 3D faces.
After seeing the paper sculptures Ms Bancroft's partner, writer Robin Taylor, was inspired to write a series of poems that are included in the exhibition Lines and Wrinkles, which is on display at Backspace Gallery.
"I started doing paper sculptures in a mad moment in lockdown and found these wonderful faces of older women," Ms Bancroft said.
"Because they tend to be forgotten, overlooked and made to feel invisible I thought it was a good thing to start doing and promote them with what I was doing, and I got on a roll and ended up doing six or seven of them."
Ms Bancroft said there was much negative perception about older women being "over the hill or out to pasture" so her partner wrote "wonderful poems" about how older women feel and the positives of ageing.
The process of creating the intricate artworks takes much planning and patience but the resulting 3D images are worth it.
"I like 3D imagery as you can push it up and get shadows with the artwork. You start off with the face and work out what the contours are, the highs and lows of the face, then start building up the high parts like the eyes, cheek, forehead and chin but leave the nose until last as it's trickier," she said.
Lines and Wrinkles runs until November 13 and will be on display during the City of Ballarat's Seniors Festival this month.
