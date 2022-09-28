The best cyclists in Australia will hit Sturt Street and Mount Buninyong this January as the AusCycling Road National Championships return.
The five-day festival of cycling will start with the famous Sturt Street criteriums, with riders sprinting up and down the hill in front of Town Hall on January 6.
That weekend, Buninyong will be taken over for the road races, before time trials through Federation University begin on the Monday.
Para-cycling, cyclists with an intellectual impairment, juniors, masters, and club teams will be fully integrated into the main program once again, and the Gran Fondo participation ride up the mountain will also return.
This will be the final year of the current partnership between AusCycling and the City of Ballarat, though council remains committed to supporting the event.
Mayor Daniel Moloney highlighted the economic benefit to the city in a statement.
"(It) highlights our ability to host world-class sporting events," he said.
"Ballarat is a cycling city and hosting events of this calibre helps cement our position as the home of cycling in Australia."
In a statement, AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner noted the exceptional year Australian riders have had in 2022.
"We've just had the world's best cyclists in Australia for the UCI Road World Championships and the home crowd support for our Aussie athletes was incredible," she said.
"It really lifted the team to some outstanding results, culminating with Michael Matthews' stunning podium finish in the elite men's road race. We can't wait to see many of these riders race just as fiercely for the 2023 national titles in Ballarat in three months."
