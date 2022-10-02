These dogs built are for speed, but at what cost?

In an earlier article in The Courier "Preventing over-racing of greyhounds", I discussed the need for greyhounds, like human athletes, to be given enough time between races and training sessions to recover to minimise the risk of injury.
In this article, I look at other evidence that also strongly points to the message of the need to avoid over-racing.
Like humans, dogs have muscles that are made up of fibres that have different characteristics.
Although the anatomy and physiology are complex, a simple way to distinguish between muscle fibres is to classify them as being either "fast twitch" or "slow twitch" fibres.
Fast fibres are characterised as being able to contract at high speeds, producing a high power output, whereas slow fibres - as the name suggests - are not able to generate high-speed contractions.
This is why athletes with a relatively high proportion of fast twitch fibres in their muscles are genetically more suited to sprint events.
Another important difference between the fibre types is that fast fibres fatigue quickly, whereas slow twitch fibres are much more fatigue-resistant.
Although endurance training can improve the fatigue-resistance of all fibres, athletes with a greater proportion of slow fibres have a definite advantage in endurance events that last from a few minutes to hours in duration.
Slow fibres are also considered to be more robust that fast fibres, which means they are less likely to experience damage in high intensity exercise, which can lead to injury.
This suggests that having a high proportion of fast twitch fibres increases the risk of muscle damage and injury.
This could be due to greater forces generated by fast fibres which add stress to the tissues, as well as greater fatigue, which is known to make muscles more prone to tearing.
In fact, a recent study of elite soccer players showed that those players classified as being high in fast fibres were about five times more likely to experience a hamstring strain injury.
Research on the muscle structure of greyhounds shows that fast fibres can make up as much as 98 per cent of the muscle.
This compares to 83 per cent for the cheetah, which is known for its speed when hunting prey in the wild.
So greyhounds are clearly built for speed.
One study found that a greyhound only had 2 per cent slow twitch fibres, which means it is likely to fatigue very quickly, and could only sustain high speeds around 70km/h for seconds.
This extreme muscle fibre composition of the greyhound means that these dogs are highly vulnerable to fatigue and injury.
They are like the F1 of motor racing, high performance machines but more likely to break down compared to a more robust machine like a rally car.
One difference between a F1 race and a greyhound race is that the F1 driver can steer the car and attempt to avoid accidents from contact with other cars.
The driver will try to take the optimum line around a bend for speed and safety.
Obviously, a greyhound cannot be steered, and will attempt to chase a lure in a race at top speed.
Dogs will often form a bunch around a bend, which is where contact can easily lead to falls and broken bones sometimes with fatal consequences.
When you add fatigue into the mix, the racing greyhound might not only be quite likely to tear a muscle, but also to make skill errors that can lead to injury.
All this suggests that the racing greyhound is inherently vulnerable to injury.
The safest outcome for the greyhound would be to avoid racing.
But to minimise the injury risk, owners and trainers should limit the number of races and high intensity training sessions, and provide adequate recovery.
At least then the dog could go into a race being fresh and have a fighting chance to stay healthy.
Warren Young, Adjunct Associate Professor, Institute of Health and Wellbeing, Federation University Australia.
