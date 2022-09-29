The Courier

Ballarat Catholic education recruitment drive for Irish teachers to fill jobs amid local teacher shortage

By Michelle Smith
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
Executive director of Catholic Education Ballarat Tom Sexton will travel to Ireland to recruit teachers for local schools. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat's Catholic schools are recruiting for new teachers in Ireland as schools struggle to attract local applicants for teaching vacancies.

