Yellow Dot fundraiser to support Ballarat Foto Biennale 2023

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
October 2 2022 - 4:00am
Ballarat Foto Biennale director Vanessa Gerrans with a print from renowned Melbourne-based artist Zoe Croggon. Picture by Adam Trafford

PREPARATIONS are gearing up for the 10th annual Ballarat International Foto Biennale, with a fundraising event set to show off a wide array of prints.

