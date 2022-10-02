PREPARATIONS are gearing up for the 10th annual Ballarat International Foto Biennale, with a fundraising event set to show off a wide array of prints.
The Yellow Dot event returns to Ballarat with work from 90 photographic artists, including 2019 Maddocks Prize winner Zoe Croggon, 2021 Fineman New Photograph award winner Liss Fenwick and more.
Mitchell Harris Wines will host the event, which will see attendees given the opportunity to take home one of the 90 prints that will be on display in the venue.
Ballarat Foto Biennale director Vanessa Gerrans described the event as "art bingo".
"You purchase a ticket and get a dot, it is like art bingo," Ms Gerrans said.
"You come to the event, you have beautiful catering and then your name is read out. In the order that your name is read out you can choose a print.
"The prints have been donated by artists. Very generous photographers have donated an image file and we have printed them at about A3 size.
"People have a good night and they get to come home with an artwork."
The name of the photographer and the price of the piece will be withheld from attendees, with a focus on the artwork itself.
"It is completely removing any hierarchy, any outside bias, it is just for the love of photography," she said.
"Anyone can take a photo. They are on your phone, they are on Instagram, they might be technical, they might be abstract.
"There is such a range of people's interest and enquiry in that medium. It has been really interesting in developing in that medium because there are so many pathways."
Yellow Dot events typically raise around $10,000 to $15,000 for the following year's Foto Biennale.
The 2023 festival will be the 10th anniversary of the Biennale in town. The festival consists of multiple different events, including a core program at the Ballarat Art Gallery, an outdoor program and an open program which partners with a variety of different organisations and venues around Ballarat.
Ms Gerrans said the 2023 Biennale would have a sense of festivity, looking back on a decade of the event's history.
"There is a lot involved in staging a festival because it is a really intense time. I would like this festival to be as much about the makers and people who love photography, amateurs, and camera lovers as much as the viewers," Ms Gerrans said.
"We are inviting people to bring their ideas and we will see where they are best placed for that festival.
"Because it is the 10th anniversary, it will be a very fun, vibrant, celebratory vibe."
The Yellow Dot fundraiser will come to Mitchell Harris Wines on October 6 at 6pm.
For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit https://ballaratfoto.org/events/the-yellow-dot-fundraiser/.
