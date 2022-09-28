The Courier

COVID-19 in Ballarat: End to Creswick Road test site

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:00am
The Creswick road COVID-19 testing facility in the lead-up to Christmas last year.

COVID-19 testing on Creswick Road has taken its last swab. The drive-through site, on what has been a car park, closed on Wednesday afternoon and will be deconstructed and decommissioned before returning to council use.

