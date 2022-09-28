The Courier
Council

New inflation buffer as council flags reining in current plans

By Maeve McGregor
September 28 2022 - 6:00pm
Ballarat Town Hall. File picture.

City of Ballarat councillors have unanimously endorsed management's recommendation to establish an 'inflationary provision' or buffer to counter the inflationary pain currently ripping through council's budget.

