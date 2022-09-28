New inflation buffer as council flags reining in current plans

City of Ballarat councillors have unanimously endorsed management's recommendation to establish an 'inflationary provision' or buffer to counter the inflationary pain currently ripping through council's budget.
The writing has been on the wall since at least June, when rapidly rising inflation prompted City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King to declare an increase in "[unbudgeted] expenditure of at least $15 million" by the year's end.
Since then, the Reserve Bank has further tightened monetary policy by increasing interest rates to 2.35 per cent, imposing added pressure on council's budget as it grapples with a sharp rise in the costs of services, labour and raw materials.
Amid warnings of a global recession, council officers have flagged a potential hit of between $20 million to $30 million to council's bottom line over a four-year period. The calculations used to arrive at that those sums assumed an annual CPI of five per cent for the next one to two years.
Director of corporate services John Hausler told the council chamber a financial buffer was required to "provide certainty" that any unbudgeted expenditure could be met if and when it arises.
Speaking to the motion, mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said absent a buffer council would "almost [be] in structural deficit".
"We are about to walk into almost the perfect storm of significant budget pressures at a point where there are massive limits on our ability to raise extra revenue," he said, flagging that council might be required to revise its "ambitious council plan" as a result.
"We need to be clear on the pacing, so there might be some items that need to be pushed out to manage the [inflationary pressures]."
It was a view strongly echoed by Cr Ben Taylor, who said the larger question posed by rampant inflation was the viability of council's existing plan.
"Are we setting a level of [community] expectation that we just can't meet?" he said. "We've got to have some discussions as councillors about what we're delivering and what we can realistically deliver."
To similar effect was Cr Des Hudson, who told councillors it would arguably be prudent to rein in new council projects.
"It might be that we should be focusing on infrastructure maintenance rather than new projects," he said.
"We need to be less ambitious and make sure we're focusing on projects that we can actually deliver."
With inflation currently sitting at 6.1 per cent and forecast to rise to 7.75 per cent in the December quarter, Cr Mark Harris said there existed a risk wider economic pressures could render some local services or projects unviable without state government assistance.
"We can't let [the] state government get away with making us borrow to the hilt just to meet basic services," he said.
"We need to articulate [that] we need a funding stream to deliver to our communities.
"It doesn't matter where you are in the world, the headwinds are extensive for the economy."
Council endorsed a separate motion to draw on $14 million in surplus funds from the 2021/22 budget to establish the inflationary buffer.
Nearly $6 million of those funds will be retained in reserve to meet cost escalations to services and projects caused by inflation.
