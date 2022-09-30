East Ballarat's finals hopes in 2021-22 went down to the last round of the Ballarat Cricket Association season, in which the Hawks found themselves only percentage outside of finals for the first time since 2018.
It was a do-or-die clash against Golden Point in the final round of the season which saw the Pointies triumph over the Hawks and leap frog them into the top four.
It is a result that will motivate East Ballarat to bounce back in season 2022-23.
The Hawks looked like a finals team from the very start of the season, losing just one of their opening five matches en route to a sensational 7-2 win-loss record at the halfway point.
However, the Hawks would then win just three of their remaining eight games to miss out on finals.
Batting will no doubt be an area in which East Ballarat coach Adam Eddy will be hoping his club can find some improvements in.
Harry Ganley led the way with the bat last season for East Ballarat, but with the club only managing 2494 total runs last season, ninth-worst in the league, others will need to step up this season.
Ganley scored 670 runs for the Hawks, averaging 44.67 runs, finishing fifth overall in the leading run scorers across the competition.
Lewis Hodgins was the next best batter for East Ballarat, but tallied almost 300 runs less than Ganley with 381 runs scored throughout the season.
If the Hawks can fix their batting woes, then they should return to finals action, but clubs around them, including Ballarat-Redan which also narrowly missed out on finals, feel as though their lists have only gotten stronger.
It means the league could be heading for another nail-biting season finish which sees six teams trying to squeeze into the top four.
While there was room for improvement with the bat, East Ballarat is already a solid contender with the ball, led by Eddy himself last season.
Eddy took 28 wickets last season, fifth-best across the competition, with season-best figures of 5/15 against Brown Hill in round four.
Chris Jerram also chimed in with 21 wickets last season, as even Ganley found a way to make an impact early in the season with some handy figures.
It led to the Hawks taking a total of 135 wickets throughout the season, sitting only behind finalists in Darley and Wendouree.
It should set up another exciting finish to the season, with East Ballarat expected to be there once again.
The Hawks will be eager to replicate their red-hot start to the 2021-22 season, but will want to avoid the slump it showed in the second half of last season.
