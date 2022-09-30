After consistantly playing Ballarat Cricket Association finals since 2015-16, Mt Clear's streak of finals appearances came to a grinding halt last season, in which the Mounties finished second-to-last with a 3-14 win-loss record.
It means the Mounties will be eager to prove that last year was a once-off and make a quick return to finals action this 2022-23 season.
Last season's three wins came against Brown Hill, Buninyong and East Ballarat, with the triumph over East Ballarat costing the Hawks a place in finals.
It signified a sharp drop in form for the Mounties, who won 11 games in 2020-21 en route to a qualifying final appearance, in which they lost to eventual premiers Darley.
Mt Clear did not boast a bowler inside the top-20 for wickets taken last season, with David Carton and Ashley George the Mounties' leading wicket takers with 20 dismissals.
The Mounties claimed 117 wickets throughout the season, good enough for eighth overall in the competition, and will be hoping to improve their consistency with the ball this season.
While their bowling missed the mark, the Mounties batting form was respectful, polling a fourth-best 2790 run tally last season.
For comparison, finals-bound teams in Darley and Naps-Sebas both totalled fewer runs than Mt Clear.
Thomas Le Lievre led the Mounties with the bat with 409 runs at an average of 24.06 runs per game, looking more and more comfortable in the number three position as the season rolled on.
Teammates in Jarrod Burns and Matt Goonan scored 380 and 365 runs respectively, but the Mounties failed to get their season up and running.
Mt Clear found itself on the wrong side of a handful of close losses last season which, in a tightly-contested competition, often proves the difference between playing and missing finals.
The Mounties lost a whopping five matches that could have easily gone either way in season 2021-22.
They fell 10 or fewer runs shy of three wins and two wickets short of a further two victories.
Though those results would not have been enough to book Mt Clear a place in the finals, it does provide some hope heading into this season that the Mounties are not as far behind as the ladder might suggest.
The only issue for the Mounties is that they are not the only ones trying to right the wrongs of last season, with plenty of sides heading into 2022-23 full of belief that they can shake up the top four.
Finals may not be on the cards this season for Mt Clear, but it will be eager to prove that last season's finish was an outlier.
