The Courier

Mounties searching for fix | Ballarat Cricket Association 2022-23 season previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Ward guides one through cover for Mt Clear last season. Picture by Adam Trafford

After consistantly playing Ballarat Cricket Association finals since 2015-16, Mt Clear's streak of finals appearances came to a grinding halt last season, in which the Mounties finished second-to-last with a 3-14 win-loss record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.