A man accused of setting fire to Reid's Guest House on Lydiard Street in February may face a jury trial after his refusal to appear in court prompted the matter to proceed as a plea of 'not guilty'.
Prison staff appeared on the video link in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday in the place of Henock Eilala, telling Magistrate Ron Saines: "He's refused to come down."
Mr Saines determined the accused's lack of appearance could be taken as a plea of 'not guilty' and, in turn, the case would need to be heard in a higher court.
Reid's Guest House, which provided crisis accommodation, remains closed amid extensive damage with staff and 50 guests evacuated to the Uniting Breezeway facility in Dana Street in the interim.
Mr Saines said Eilala may face a jury in the County Court to answer the related charges.
The matter will be heard in the Melbourne County Court on October 27.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.