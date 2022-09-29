The Courier

Reid's Guest House fire case to move to County Court after no appearance by accused

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSED: Reid's Guest House remains closed. Picture: Adam Trafford.

A man accused of setting fire to Reid's Guest House on Lydiard Street in February may face a jury trial after his refusal to appear in court prompted the matter to proceed as a plea of 'not guilty'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.