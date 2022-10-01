Ballarat pokies: losses stay above $5 million

Poker machine losses in Ballarat remain at a historic high, with more than $5.6 million spent in August.
Total player losses across Ballarat's 14 licensed venues were $5,620,347.82 in August, a decrease from July 2022's figure of $5,945,151.42 which was close to being a Ballarat record.
It's a significant increase from the $5.2 million recorded in June - in the 2021-22 financial year, which was affected by lockdown closures, total pokies losses were more than $51 million.
The amount was also more than Bendigo's August pokies losses, which sat at $5,498,874.92.
Alliance for Gambling Reform chief executive Carol Bennett said the losses represented deeper issues in the community.
"I am very conscious that Ballarat is one of the highest areas of loss in Victoria. It exacts a huge social and economic harm to families and the community," she said.
"It is often very closely linked to mental health issues, to other kinds of forms of addiction, and other health problems as well."
This comes as advocates renew focus on the impacts of online gambling, after the announcement of a potential parliamentary inquiry into the online industry.
The House of Representatives' social policy and legal affairs committee called for submissions from interested parties, particularly recommendations on improving consumer protections aimed at reducing problem gambling.
Ms Bennett said the alliance wholeheartedly supported an inquiry, with online gambling growing "exponentially" in popularity.
"It is good to see there being a focus on a national level towards gambling related harm. What we see too often is that it is left to the states to regulate harms," she said.
"Certainly online gambling is exponentially increasing, and it is causing enormous concern. We are seeing people who are very young already exposed to this kind of gambling.
"We know from all of the research that if young people are exposed early on there are more likely have problem gambling as adults. That is a real concern."
Other issues to be examined include how current laws hold up in light of new technologies, payment options and betting products.
The exposure of children to online betting products will also be front-of-mind.
Ms Bennett said the alliance had noticed an increase in the exposure of children to gambling products thanks to increasing usage of social media.
Gambling advertising has now become personalised to the user and not confined to physical space.
"I know a lot of parents are very concerned about their children's use of online gambling tools, even though technically they are not supposed to be accessing them until they are 18," she said.
"If you look at something like sports gambling advertising, by the time children are 13 they have already been exposed to some form of sports gambling advertising.
"Now it is very direct and transmitted right to them on their personal devices. That is really concerning for the future, and concerning about the impact it may have on them."
Labor MP Peta Murphy said the committee was particularly worried about the effects of the advertisements on young people.
"The inquiry will be a fresh look at online gambling and whether current laws, regulations, consumer protections and education and support programs are enough to reduce harm to gamblers," the committee chair said.
"The committee is concerned about the increasing reach of online gambling platforms into Australians' lives, the exposure of children and young people to gambling advertising, and how this may contribute to increases in problem gambling in the future."
Need to talk? Phone Gambler's Help on 1800 858 858, Ballarat Cafs on 5337 3333, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
