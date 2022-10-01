The Courier

Community bank donation 'galvanises' Daylesford Hospital upgrade campaign

By Michelle Smith
October 1 2022 - 7:00am
Daylesford locals have welcomed a $750,000 pledge from Daylesford District Community Bank toward upgrading the town's outdated hospital.

Daylesford Hospital upgrade advocates say health is being "weaponised" in the state election campaign with millions announced for hospital projects in marginal and key electorates but little in safe seats such as theirs.

