Community bank donation 'galvanises' Daylesford Hospital upgrade campaign

Daylesford Hospital upgrade advocates say health is being "weaponised" in the state election campaign with millions announced for hospital projects in marginal and key electorates but little in safe seats such as theirs.
The community last year raised more than $125,000 to fund a masterplan for the future of the 160-year-old Daylesford Hospital, with the plan delivered earlier this year.
This week the Daylesford District Community Bank pledged $750,000 over the next 10 years to support the Daylesford Hospital upgrade, conditional on the Victorian state government funding the $75 million upgrade.
Earlier this month Liberals Matthew Guy, Georgie Crozier, Louise Staley and Dominic Bonanno visited Daylesford to pledge $75 million needed for the upgrade, which includes upgraded and expanded aged care, new wards, increased space for dialysis, shared rooms replaced with single rooms, improved disability access and new community health facilities.
But there has been no commitment yet for funding from local MP and Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas, despite billions promised to other hospitals throughout the state.
The Labor government last year announced $4.5 million funding to rebuild the hospital's operating theatres.
Daylesford Hospital upgrade advocates said a bipartisan approach was essential for the future of the outdated hospital that is serving a growing population.
"Our communities should not be disadvantaged based on our postcodes and we are concerned we might be overlooked," said Hepburn councillor and Daylesford Hospital Upgrade Committee chair Lesley Hewitt.
"Our local member, who is also the Minister for Health, is well aware of her constituents' calls for a desperately needed upgrade. Our campaign continues to call on Mary-Anne Thomas to deliver and match the $75m announcement by the Liberal Party," she said.
"The community bank pledge has been ... very galavanising for the community who are really starting to question why the minister isn't supporting her own constituents."
Cr Hewitt welcomed the significant donation from the Daylesford District Community Bank and its further support of the community's aspirations for a major upgrade to the historic hospital.
"This $750 000 announcement demonstrates its unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the Daylesford community and its acknowledgement of how much our area values and wants local access to modern health facilities," she said.
People are asking how can we have, in 2022, a hospital health service where the roof leaks?- Lesley Hewitt
"Locals here deserve no less and this announcement will provide us with local access to modern health care and give us a level playing field."
"Despite fantastic and hardworking staff, the serious infrastructure needs of the Daylesford Hospital are well documented. The poor chronic health indicators for parts of the Macedon and Ripon electorates are well known, and urgent Government investment is essential to remedy this, " Cr Hewitt said.
A local grassroots community campaign to get an upgrade pledge from both major parties for the no longer fit for purpose Daylesford Hospital commenced last year.
Just this week, in heavy rain, the roof of the hospital leaked, highlighting the urgent need for upgrades.
"People are asking how can we have, in 2022, a hospital health service where the roof leaks?," Cr Hewitt said.
A local grassroots community campaign to get an upgrade pledge from both major parties for the no longer fit for purpose Daylesford Hospital raised more than $100,000 in just eight weeks.
Labor recently announced $290 million funding for Wonthaggi Hospital in the marginal seat of Bass, and $1 billion to rebuild Maroondah Hospital which intersects three marginal seats.
"Health is being weaponised and we just want parity in our safe Labor seat of Macedon," said hospital upgrade committee member Kathleen Murray.
