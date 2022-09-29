Former Greater Western Victoria Rebel turned Sydney Swans star Jake Lloyd is expected to sign a three-year extension with the Swans, which will see him remain at the club until the end of 2025.
The Rebels graduate brought up his 200th senior game in the Grand Final in which he had 18 disposals and four marks.
The new deal means the 29-year-old defender has turned down the chance to become a free agent when the AFL trade period opens on October 3.
Former Rebels will feature prominently throughout the AFL trade period, with a handful of Rebels graduates hoping to find new homes ahead of next season.
Brisbane forward Tom Berry, who graduated from the Rebels program in 2018, has requested to join state rivals Gold Coast after 20 games with the Lions since 2019.
Greater Western Sydney midfielder Jacob Hopper has nominated Richmond as his preferred destination this trade period, but as the 25-year-old is still contracted to the Giants through 2023, the Giants are expected to drive a hard bargain for the St Patrick's College graduate.
Hopper has played 114 games for the Giants since being taken with pick seven in the 2015 AFL Draft.
Hopper played alongside Fremantle's Darcy Tucker at the Rebels in 2015, who has been linked with a potential move to North Melbourne this trade period.
Tucker played 14 games for the Dockers this season as the 25-year-old looks to move to the Kangaroos after 108 games with Fremantle.
Tucker's teammate at Fremantle, Lloyd Meek, is another former Rebel who will headline trade period, with the 203 centimetre big man aiming to return to Victoria in hope of more playing opportunities.
Meek has managed just 15 games for the Dockers since being drafted in 2017.
