The Courier

Former Greater Western Victoria Rebels headline AFL off-season

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Lloyd in action. Picture by Getty Images

Former Greater Western Victoria Rebel turned Sydney Swans star Jake Lloyd is expected to sign a three-year extension with the Swans, which will see him remain at the club until the end of 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.