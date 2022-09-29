Alleged runaway leadfoot caught after getting bogged

Ballarat police are shaking their heads, after an allegedly speeding driver who then got bogged turned a potential $370 fine into a penalty four times worse.
The 21-year-old allegedly told officers during Operation Scoreboard last Friday that he sped away from them because he had consumed alcohol and thought he might be breath-tested.
Police said the Broomfield man blew under 0.05 in a breath test, but as a p-plater he needed a zero blood alcohol concentration.
"We recorded him at 9.30pm on Friday doing 96km/h in an 80 zone on Creswick Road (which becomes the Midland Highway) at Mount Rowan," Senior Constable Nick Smerdon said.
"We used lights and sirens and then the man's Ford Falcon took off at 152km/h in the same 80 zone.
"The car later turned into Pistol Club Road (Invermay) - and then Lachlan Road - which are both gravel roads.
"The car's lost traction on Lachlan Road, then become bogged.
"At that point we grabbed the driver - and took the keys out of the ignition."
Senior Constable Smerdon said if the p-plater had not been drinking, and had not sped away from police he would have faced a $370 fine and three demerit points.
"He's now had his vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1605. He also loses his licence immediately for a minimum of 12 months," Constable Smerdon said.
"On top of that he'll be summonsed and face a day in court."
The driver is expected to face charges including failing to stop on police direction, driving at a dangerous speed and other traffic offences.
"It's never worth just driving off," Senior Constable Smerdon said.
"The risk and danger to the driver is far greater then the consequences of just pulling over."
Police said a male passenger in the car was released without charge.
