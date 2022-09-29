The Courier

Ballarat p-plater facing charges after allegedly driving off on police

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged runaway leadfoot caught after getting bogged

Ballarat police are shaking their heads, after an allegedly speeding driver who then got bogged turned a potential $370 fine into a penalty four times worse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.